President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, senior military leadership, Turkish ambassador in Pakistan and other senior officials.

The Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) was conferred upon General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu in recognition of his illustrious services.

According to citation read out in the ceremony, Turkish commander ‘is a sincere and close friend of Pakistan’ and played a prominent role in promoting and strengthening the defence relations between two brotherly countries.

General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu is an officer of high intellect and his excellent administrative qualities earned him the reputation of being a courageous and professionally competent officer. He had served on different military posts.

In recognition of his excellent services and outstanding achievements, he was promoted to the rank of General in 2021 and appointed as commander of the Turkish Land Forces in August 2023.