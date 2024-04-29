Govt made on basis of Form 47 will not be accepted: JI emir

Says form-45 was a fake mandate,

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Narem-ur-Rehman has said the government made on the basis of Form-47 will not be accepted.

He was addressing a meet the press at the Karachi Press Club on Monday.

He said when his name was announced as the JI emir, he was fighting for the rights of the people of Karachi which they were very well aware of.

“First the local bodies’ elections were rigged and then the general election met the same fate for which the people of Pakistan have not accepted the new government,” he stated.

He said the Nawaz League had won two third majority in the past but now it had lost its vote in Pakistan and even in Punjab.

There politics had met an end as they failed to uphold the constitution, the JI emir highlighted, adding that public issues must have to be resolved to avoid their wreath.

Form-45 was a fake mandate, he informed urging the chief justice to take stock of the ‘large scale-maneuvering’.

