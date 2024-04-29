Petition hearing against CM Maryam Nawaz donning police uniform adjourned
Pakistan
Judge's absence from court led to hearing adjournment
LAHORE (Dunya News) - The hearing on the petition against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz donning a police uniform has been adjourned without proceedings.
The petition hearing for the filed case against CM Maryam donning a police uniform has been adjourned until Tuesday due to the absence of Additional Session Judge Muzzaffar Nawaz Malik in the Session Court Lahore.
Read more: Reply sought from police over donning of uniform by CM Maryam Nawaz
The court has summoned a front desk report from the petitioner.
The filed plea against CM Maryam Nawaz alleged that she has violated the rules by wearing a police uniform.
It also requested the court to order the registration of a case against Punjab CM in the petition.
Also read: Court moved against CM Maryam for donning police uniform