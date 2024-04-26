Reply sought from police over donning of uniform by CM Maryam Nawaz

Additional Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik conducted hearing of the plea

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sessions court of Lahore on Monday sought reply from police high-ups of the province on a complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for donning police uniform at a passingout ceremoney in the provincial metropolis and pleading for registration of an FIR for doing the same.

Additional Sessions Judge Muzaffar Nawaz Malik conducted hearing of the complaint. The plea had been filed through Aftab Bajwa advocate.

In the plea, the petitioner argued that according to law, no individual was permitted to wear the uniform of state institutions.

The petitioner asserted that despite requesting the Punjab Police to take action against Maryam for wearing the uniform, no measures were taken.

The applicant urged the court to issue orders for the initiation of a case against Maryam Nawaz for donning the police uniform.

