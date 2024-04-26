Punjab Assembly session: Speaker forms committee to probe wheat import

The opposition is likely to stage protest in the house during the session today

Fri, 26 Apr 2024 11:36:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan constituted three-member committee to probe the wheat import during the tenure of caretaker government.

The Punjab Assembly session witnessed a heated debate over the wheat procurement issue yesterday from both sides of the aisle.

The lawmakers severely criticised the wheat policy of the government and demanded thorough investigation of wheat import during the caretaker government.

The MPAs said that the food minister failed to formulate any policy regarding the wheat procurement.

The opposition is likely to stage protest in the house during the session today (Friday) over the wheat procurement issue.