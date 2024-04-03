Punjab fixes wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

Cabinet also approved Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25

LAHORE (APP) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet at CM’s office, on Wednesday.

The minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 was fixed by the cabinet at Rs 3,900 per 40 kg. Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25 was also approved.

The CM said: “It is my commitment to ensure that the interests of small farmers are protected at all costs.” She said Rs 1.5 lakh interest-free loan would be given to small farmers for buying farm inputs like seeds, fertiliser and pesticides, under the best and most historic farmer cards in the history of Pakistan.

The cabinet also gave approval to establish Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab for the logical conclusion of criminal cases related to rape, child abuse, domestic violence, electricity theft and others through speedy trials.

Advocate General Punjab briefed the cabinet about the proposed amendment in the defamation law and the establishment of special trial courts. He said that in a defamation case, the degree must be completed within 90 days and the trial within 180 days. He added defamation notices would be given simultaneously through major newspapers, social media, courier service and registered post to avoid complaints of non-receipt and delay. AGP apprised the cabinet that this amendment would be presented soon in the Punjab Assembly for seeking approval.

The chief minister appreciated the move and said the culture of lying and false accusations must end. The cabinet also gave approval of formation of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs, and amendments to the Alternate Dispute Reservation Act, 2019.

Approval to remove Chairman Drug Court Gujranwala on complaints of misconduct was also given by the Cabinet.

Provincial ministers, Chief Secretary, IG and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

