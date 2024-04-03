Iftar Time Ramadan 23
Lahore
LHR
06:25 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:32 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:38 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:54 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore

President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore

Business

He was talking to Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday urged Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore to work for the promotion of bilateral trade and business linkages with Singaporean businesses, besides encouraging them to benefit from Pakistan’s investment-friendly policies.

Talking to Pakistan’s newly-appointed High Commissioner, Rabia Shafiq, who called on him, the President highlighted the need to explore opportunities for the export of Pakistani food and agricultural products to Singapore.

He added that Pakistan could become a steady source of food supplies for Singapore by exporting processed food items, such as poultry, meat, seafood etc.

He also emphasized the need for exploring avenues to export Pakistani manpower to Singapore and work for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the areas of Information Technology and agriculture.

The president congratulated Rabia Shafiq on her appointment as Pakistan’s High Commissioner and wished her a productive and professional successful tenure in Singapore.
 

Related Topics
President



Advertisement

Related News