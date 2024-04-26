PTI to hold countrywide protests today against alleged rigging in elections

Demonstrations are scheduled to take place today across country including Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to stage nationwide protests today, alleging widespread rigging in elections.

According to party sources, demonstrations are scheduled to take place across the country including Lahore today (Friday).

A spokesperson for PTI has claimed that police authorities were conducting raids on the residences of PTI Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), Members of National Assembly (MNAs), and ticket holders.

These actions, the spokesperson asserted, were aimed at obstructing planned protest rallies against alleged rigging in the recent by-elections.

It's worth noting that PTI had announced these countrywide protests in response to what they allege as rigging and tampering in the by-elections held on April 21, as well as the purported theft of mandates in the general elections held on February 8.