IHC to hear petition against Senate chairman, deputy's election today

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the case

Fri, 26 Apr 2024 10:45:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear today petition seeking action against violation in chairman and deputy chairman Senate election.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the filed plea against violation in custodians of Senate election.

It has been mentioned in the petition that chairman and deputy Senate election held on April 9 violated the Article 60 of constitution.

Plea stated that Election Commission’s decision to postpone the Senate election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on the mean time was concerning.

Petition requested to declare the chairman, deputy chairman Senate election held on April 9 null and void on account of violation of constitution.

It is pertinent to note that Sargodha’s resident Ishba Kamran has also moved to court for proceedings under Article 6.