Let's share glad tidings about Eid

The Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet on April 9 to witness the moon

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee has been convened in Islamabad on April 9 to witness Eidul Fitr moon.

Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting in the capital.

Zonal committees will meet in their respective areas.

What Met Office predicts

The Meteorological Department on Monday once again said the Shawwal moon was likely to be seen on April 9 across the country.

While predicting the rise of Eidul Fitr moon, the department said it would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21pm (local time).

On April 9, the age of the moon would be 19 to 20 hours and it would be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset. The first of Shawwal would be on April 10, it said.

The Met Office forecast that in the southern regions of the country the sky would likely be clear, while it could be cloudy in the northern regions.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has also talked about the possibility of 29-day Ramazan based on scientific findings.