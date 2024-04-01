Met office says Shawwal moon likely to rise on April 9, Eidul Fitr on 10th

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Meteorological Department has said that the Shawwal moon could be seen on April 9 across the country.

While predicting the rise of Eidul Fitr moon, the department said that the moon would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21 pm (local time). On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset and First of Shawwal will be on April 10.

The Met Office forecast that in the southern regions of the country the sky will likely be clear, while the sky could be cloudy in the northern regions.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has also talked about the possibility of 29-day Ramazan based on scientific findings.