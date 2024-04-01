Terrorists will not be spared, says Maryam Nawaz

Says the nation is committed to nip terrorism in the bud

Updated On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 12:36:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says those involved in terrorism will not be spared.

Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to security personnel for arresting culprits involved in Shangla attack.

She said terrorists and their facilitators would not be given any amnesty and it was necessary to bring them to justice.

The chief minister said the nation was united and determined to wipe out the plague of terrorism from the homeland.