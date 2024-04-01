Iftar Time Ramadan 21
Lahore
LHR
06:24 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:31 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:37 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:53 PM
Terrorists will not be spared, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan

Says the nation is committed to nip terrorism in the bud

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says those involved in terrorism will not be spared. 

Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to security personnel for arresting culprits involved in Shangla attack. 

She said terrorists and their facilitators would not be given any amnesty and it was necessary to bring them to justice. 

The chief minister said the nation was united and determined to wipe out the plague of terrorism from the homeland.

 

