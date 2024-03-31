Maryam vows to protect Christian community and their rights

Maryam vows to protect Christian community and their rights

Promises to protect the sanctity of their religious sites

Recalls her schooling at a convent school

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday pledged to protect the sanctity of Christian religious sites and uphold minority rights.

Maryam conveyed this message on Easter at a ceremony in Sheikhupura, where she chose to celebrate the religious and cultural festival alongside the Christian community.

Reflecting on her upbringing, she expressed pride in attending a convent school from the age of four until 10th grade.

Maryam attributed her personal growth and development not only to her parents but also to the nuns, sisters, and fathers at the Christian school who played a significant role in shaping her character. She credited her achievement as the first female chief minister of any province in the nation's history to her Christian teachers.

The chief minister highlighted the importance of discipline and cleanliness instilled in her by the school, stating that it played a pivotal role in her life after her parents.

She referenced the first verse of the Quran, emphasizing that Allah is the God of all worlds, underscoring the unity of humanity under the divine.

Maryam shared that her father, Nawaz Sharif, had always emphasized the importance of minority rights, and she conveyed his greetings to the Christian community on Easter. She also expressed appreciation for the first Sikh minister and congratulated him on his appointment.

The chief minister lauded the achievements and contributions of the Christian community, as well as individuals like Justice Cornelius for promoting the rule of law and fair justice, and Cecil Chaudhry (CC) for his service in the Pakistan Air Force.

She expressed empathy for those requiring protective gear to perform their duties and promised to provide employment to the widow of a WASA worker who died while performing his duty.

She emphasized equal respect and opportunities for all, and envisioned a Pakistan where religious sites are protected, and individuals are free to practice their religion.

The chief minister expressed hope for future celebrations together, even as she acknowledged the refusal of a bishop to participate in a cake-cutting ceremony out of respect for Ramadan.

Maryam vowed to take a firm stand against any form of hate or prejudice directed towards minorities, affirming her commitment to safeguarding their rights.