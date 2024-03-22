Weather turns pleasant as rain lashes in parts of country

The areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir received heavy rain

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The cold wave has returned once again as heavy rain lashed in parts of country on Friday.

The areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir received heavy rain in the wee hours.

According to details, the weather turned pleasant in Lahore, Khushab, Jhelum and Hafizabad after rain.

Heavy rain dropped mercury in Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir.

The snowfall was also witnessed in Neelam valley which once again brought back the cold wave.

The administration has warned the tourists not to travel amid the threat of land-sliding as snowfall is being predicted till tomorrow.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rain in Murree, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot and Rawalpindi.

The weather forecast also predicted rain in northern and western parts of Balochistan.