Rain likely in upper KP, GB, Kashmir: PMD

Pakistan

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper areas. As per synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till tomorrow.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. While dry weather remained elsewhere in the country.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country on Thursday with temperature surging up to 40 degrees Celsius.
 

