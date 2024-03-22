Sehar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
04:41 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:16 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:44 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:50 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:12 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Glacier burst destroys several hotels, houses in Naran

Glacier burst destroys several hotels, houses in Naran

Pakistan

Kaghan Highway has been completely closed due to snow.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

BALAKOT (Dunya News) - Glacier burst in renowned tourist destination Naran has caused immense destruction as several hotels and houses have been destroyed after being buried under the snow, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the incident took place on the highway from Naran to Saif-ul-Muluk Lake. Several hotels were destroyed due to the snow, while the Kaghan Highway has been completely closed.

A meeting of Kaghan Development Authority was also called in to review the situation. DG Kaghan Development Authority Muhammad Shabbir Khan expressed firm commitment to providing comprehensive support to the victims in Naran.

Shabbir Khan said that immediate efforts will be initiated upon road clearance to assist in the rehabilitation of affected people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Kaghan Development Authority Aminul Hasan Khan has said that there are reports of dozens of hotels and houses destroyed in Naran. We are taking initial information in collaboration with Tehsil Administration and Finance Department.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News