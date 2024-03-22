Glacier burst destroys several hotels, houses in Naran

Kaghan Highway has been completely closed due to snow.

BALAKOT (Dunya News) - Glacier burst in renowned tourist destination Naran has caused immense destruction as several hotels and houses have been destroyed after being buried under the snow, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the incident took place on the highway from Naran to Saif-ul-Muluk Lake. Several hotels were destroyed due to the snow, while the Kaghan Highway has been completely closed.

A meeting of Kaghan Development Authority was also called in to review the situation. DG Kaghan Development Authority Muhammad Shabbir Khan expressed firm commitment to providing comprehensive support to the victims in Naran.

Shabbir Khan said that immediate efforts will be initiated upon road clearance to assist in the rehabilitation of affected people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Kaghan Development Authority Aminul Hasan Khan has said that there are reports of dozens of hotels and houses destroyed in Naran. We are taking initial information in collaboration with Tehsil Administration and Finance Department.

