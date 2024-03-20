PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Published On: Wed, 20 Mar 2024 04:59:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country while cold in northern areas. Chhor and Mithi remained the hottest places in the country on Tuesday with temperature surging up to 40 degrees Celsius.

