CM Gandapur stresses political engagement after meeting with PM Shehbaz

KP chief minister requests PM Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate a meeting with PTI founder

Updated On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 20:28:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a rare political development, both the PTI and PML-N attempted to reconcile differences as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur engaged in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Interacting with media after the meeting, Gandapur expressed satisfaction, stating, “It was very positive and he [PM Shehbaz Sharif] gave full support.”

During the meeting, the chief minister discussed public welfare, provincial issues and law enforcement matters with the premier.

Gandapur requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate a meeting with the PTI founder, underscoring the necessity of political dialogue with the incarcerated leader to resolve pressing issues.

He disclosed that the prime minister assured him of arranging the meeting with the PTI founder, even in the heightened security environment of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

“I told him that political engagement with the PTI founder is very necessary to solve political issues. He was very positive and told me that he would make my meeting possible so I can complete consultations regarding the Senate election.”

The KP chief minister also pressed for the appointment of a new chief secretary for the province, recommending Shahab Ali Shah for the position.

Gandapur advocated for equitable funds allocation, demanding the clearance of Rs1,500 billion in dues for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, akin to other provinces.

Gandapur relayed the prime minister's affirmation of support, citing assurance regarding his team appointments, stating, “The PM has assured full support.”

Regarding the letter sent to the IMF by the PTI founder, Gandapur clarified that it did not imply a stance against funding for Pakistan.

Regarding PM Shehbaz's recent visit to KP, Gandapur clarified his absence in Peshawar on the day, emphasising the tradition of extending hospitality to guests.

Gandapur also said that a meeting regarding national security would soon be arranged.

The CM said that he took up the matter of electoral rigging with the prime minister who, according to him, mentioned that tribunals were available for complaints regarding rigging.

The congenial atmosphere of the meeting was underscored by smiles exchanged between both sides, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Planning Commission Minister Ahsan Iqbal also in attendance.

Speaking to the media, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal welcomed the meeting, expressing hope for continued cooperation among federating units.

He confirmed the prime minister's commitment to resolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's dues after IMF negotiations, alongside addressing issues of load shedding and prisoners, with the establishment of a joint team for federal-provincial cooperation.

Summarising the meeting, Iqbal stressed unity amidst political diversity, stating, “The summary of today’s meeting is in two words: we all have our own politics, but the state is together.”

Iqbal also reiterated the federal government's commitment to promoting peace and development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.