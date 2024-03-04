Rain-related incidents claim 35 lives in KP during last five days

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - As many as 35 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five days.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 35 people lost their lives while 43 others suffered injuries due to the tragic incidents caused by torrential rains in KP.

The report said 46 houses were completely damaged and 346 houses partially damaged owing to heavy rains in the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has sought a report on the losses caused by rains and landslides.

Expressing his sorrow over the casualties in rain-related incidents in the province, the chief minister issued instructions to the administration to expedite relief efforts in the rain-affected areas.

The PDMA DG said that food and other relief items had been distributed in Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Bannu, Lower Dir and Charsadda.

The chief minister directed the officials of PDMA, district administration and Rescue 1122 to remain alert 24/7 in the rainy weather.