Seven die in KP as rains, snowfall flatten abodes

Incidents of roof collapse occur in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Malakand and Bajaur

Sat, 02 Mar 2024 16:09:25 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Seven people were killed in incidents of roof collapse and mudslide in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which continues to experience intermittent rains and snowfall.

According to Rescue DG Peshawar, five children, a woman and a man lost their lives while five others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents.

Many cattle also were killed in the incidents of roof collapse in Peshawar, Lower Dir, Malakand and Bajaur.

According to the Rescue DG, the roof collapse incidents inflicted untold woes on people. He said four people died in roof collapse incidents and three in mudslide.

In Lower Dir area of KP, three people were buried alive under the debris after a mudslide fell on their house. The rescue teams shifted the bodies and the injured to hospital.

In Coper area of Malakand, roof of a house caved in due to incessant rains killing a minor girl and injuring three other children.

Khyber district of KP continued to have rain and snowfall on the third day on Saturday. Low-lying areas were inundated and people faced a great deal of difficulty in undertaking daily chores.

Rains wreak havoc in parts of country

A day earlier, authorities declared 'rain emergency' in Karachi as several parts of the country are in the grip of unpredictable weather.

In Lahore, light rain was reported in Gulberg, Lahore Cantonment, Lakshmi Chowk, and on Mall Road on Friday.

Johar Town, Defence, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Wahdat Road and surrounding areas also witnessed rainfall. The cascade of rain extended beyond Lahore, with cities in Punjab such as Kasur, Muridke, Phoolnagar, Sharaqpur and Jhang experiencing downpour.

Loss of lives

Tragically, the heavy rains proved fatal for three people in Kamalia where a dilapidated house collapsed. Another incident in Kharan resulted in the loss of three lives, two children among them.

Balochistan faces devastation

Gwadar, already grappling with a dire situation, is now experiencing another spell of heavy rain accompanied by winds and thunder. The drainage system and rescue infrastructure have been severely affected, forcing residents to relocate to safe places.

In Sibbi and its adjacent areas, heavy rains persisted for 14 hours, causing a significant increase in the water levels of rivers and canals. The irrigation department has issued a high alert, instructing emergency rescue teams to remain active and ready to counter any unfortunate situation.

Snowfall in Northern areas

Northern mountainous areas, including Azad Kashmir, are witnessing intermittent rain and snowfall, leading to a drop in temperatures. However, the possibility of highways blockade due to snowfall and landslides looms large.

As the country grapples with the unprecedented weather conditions, citizens are urged to exercise caution, and emergency services are on high alert to respond to any untoward situation.