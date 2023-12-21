PHC orders ECP to decide pleas against PTI intra-party polls in accordance with law

Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 16:55:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide the petitions related to PTI's intra-party elections in accordance with the law.

The proceedings were conducted by Justice Shakeel Ahmad.

Appearing before the court, Barrister Gohar, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, argued that the procedure for intra-party elections had to be determined by the party itself.

He expressed apprehensions that if PTI’s intra-party elections were not accepted, the electoral symbol of the “bat” would not be granted.

“If the electoral symbol is not allotted, PTI’s candidates will be considered independent candidates in the general elections slated for Feb 8 next year.”

Gohar complained that the ECP had been using delaying tactics in handling the matter, and added that discriminatory treatment was being meted out to the PTI. He also questioned whether any other party had been asked to respond to the 32 questions.

When Justice Shakeel inquired of Barrister Gohar whether he thought the ECP should decide on complaints itself, the PTI chairman replied that the party that had filed the complaint was not part of the ECP.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar provided the court with a list of registered members of the PTI and stated that the ECP had not only issued notices to the central leadership, but also to the provincial cabinet of the PTI.

He further said that PTI leaders did not go to the Islamabad High Court because of the fear of arrest, adding that, from the federation's perspective, any high court could be approached.

The court, while announcing its decision which was reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of the PTI chairman, instructed the ECP to reach a decision on the matter in accordance with the law.

While interacting with media outside the Peshawar High Court, Gohar said that the complainants moving the ECP against the PTI intra-party elections were all planted. He expressed hope for justice, saying that the decision would be in their favour.