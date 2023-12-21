Sheikh Rashid optimistic about victory in elections

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid optimistic about victory in elections

Sheikh Rashid said that he is contesting elections from NA-56 and NA- 57

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 15:15:41 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid says he is a loyal person and will stand by the PTI.

Speaking to media, Rashid said he was contesting elections from NA-56 and 57 on electoral symbol of pen and inkpot. He says that by manifesting bravery and courage, the Supreme Court set Feb 8 for conducting elections.

He said "rumours about me about contesting elections from three constituencies are baseless. I will win election with a heavy mandate. May God save me from confronting the PTI. I have gone to 'pilgrimage' and given sacrifices for the PTI founder. I don't talk against the PTI."

He further said the PTI and AML were one and there was no need for seat adjustment.