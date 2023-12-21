DI Khan suicide attack mastermind among nine captured in swoop

Pakistan Pakistan DI Khan suicide attack mastermind among nine captured in swoop

The mastermind of the deadly attack hailed from Daraban area of DI Khan

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 12:58:53 PKT

DI KHAN (Dunya News) - The security forces on Thursday claimed to arrest the mastermind and seven other facilitators involved in the attack on a compound of security forces in DI Khan a week ago.

According to the details, nine terrorists were arrested including the mastermind and seven other facilitators.

The mastermind of the deadly attack hailed from Daraban area of DI Khan while six other suspects were from Afghanistan.

The suicide attacker Hassan alias Shakir, who also released a video before the attack, belonged to Afghanistan.

Also Read: DI Khan: 23 military men martyred, over two dozen terrorists eliminated

The documents revealed that five terrorists of banned TTP Gandapur group were also involved in the attack. A large quantity of US-manufactured weapons were also recovered from the suspects.

As many as 23 soldiers were martyred in the attack while over two dozen terrorists were eliminated a week ago in DI Khan.

