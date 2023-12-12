Three martyred as terrorists target police station in DI Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Three martyred as terrorists target police station in DI Khan

Law enforcers have become the main target of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 12 Dec 2023 10:03:21 PKT

DI Khan (Web Desk/Dunya News) – At least three security personnel were martyred and over a dozen injured in suicide bombing at a police station in Dera Ismail Khan – the southernmost district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – as law enforcers remain the main target of terrorists.

Read more: Dar questions shift in anti-terror policy, release of terrorists

It was the police station in Daraban – a town located 40 kilometres west of DI Khan – where the terrorists rammed a vehicle full of explosives into the main gate in the latest attack on the law enforcement agency.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest the bombing was followed by a firefight between the police and the attackers who targeted the building in wee hours on Tuesday.

An emergency has been declared in the main health facilities hospitals across the district after the injured were rushed to the hospitals. Some of them are stated to be in a critical condition.

Police are coming under attack repeatedly ever since the terrorist acts – bombings and gun attacks as well as targeted killings – increased in the province, which coincide with the return of Taliban to the province after the PTI government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) – an umbrella organisation of various groups – started talks which proved to be an utter failure.

Read more: Bilawal demands probe into holding talks with terrorists

The former PTI chairman, who was the then prime minister, had later publically admitted that thousands of terrorists had been resettled in erstwhile FATA (Federally Administrated Tribal Areas) as part of the so-called peace process.

Back then, protests had erupted in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – including Swat – over the return of Taliban as people questioned the wisdom behind the move.

In a recent attack, the ISPR had said, a suicide bombing carried out by an Afghan citizen associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur group of TTP Two persons had killed two and wounded seven others in the Baka Khel area of Bannu in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders the tribal districts of the province.

Read more: Suicide attack by TTP faction leaves two dead in Bannu

Moreover, it will affect the electioneering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the JUI-F, PML-N, PPP and ANP members have been among the targets.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the top PML-N and PPP leadership – including Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – were among their target, while Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has recently warned that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing a serious security threat.

However, the chief election commissioner last week promised a blanket security to the voters, asking them to pay attention to any rumours – about postponement of or delay in elections – and extend cooperation to the ECP for guaranteeing peaceful polling.

Read more: Don't pay attention to rumours, election schedule to be shared within days: CEC

“The ballot in your vote is your power. Cast your vote while keeping in mind yours and your children’s future.”





It’s a developing story. Details to follow.

