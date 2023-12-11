PM Kakar asks terrorists to surrender unconditionally, rules out any negotiations

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar asks terrorists to surrender unconditionally, rules out any negotiations

Interior Ministry launches new visa policy in line with SIFC initiative to attract investors

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 18:38:27 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday asked terrorist outfits to make an unconditional surrender, declaring that the state would not negotiate with them.

“The state will not show any leniency towards the terrorists who committed violence and killed innocent citizens,” Kakar said during an interaction with the families of martyrs here at the Interior Ministry. Earlier, the caretaker PM launched Pakistan’s new visa policy at the Interior Ministry.

Kakar categorically said that no person would be allowed to take the law into his hands, adding that only the state had the legitimate right to use armed power through its security forces.

“No one should have any doubt about the stance of the state against terrorists,” he said. “All organs of the state have the clarity to remain persistent against terrorists.”

The PM said that any damage incurred in the past by giving a lenient space to terrorists would be mitigated.

He remarked that if someone wanted to denounce terrorism they must seek forgiveness from the families of the martyrs. “We cannot compensate those who lost their loved ones, but can make a gesture to acknowledge and honour their invaluable sacrifices.”

Kakar paid tribute to all the martyrs – an unending list of heroes from all segments of the society, including police, politicians, journalists, soldiers and even children.

Earlier, at the launch of the new visa policy, the caretaker prime minister congratulated the Ministry of Interior on the achievement of a “good milestone”.

He said the country needed to further rationalise its visa policy with the target of attracting investment.

“Unless we open up to the world, we cannot attract investment and develop connectivity,” he said, observing that a country’s visa policy was the cornerstone of its economic roadmap.

The PM also received a briefing on the new visa policy, including the introduction of investor visas and the revision of existing business visa category.

The investor visa has been introduced in line with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative. The hassle-free process will allow visa approval within 24 hours with a short-term visa having validity for three years and a long-term entry visa having validity for five years.

The process requires minimal documentation with the option of converting the entry business and investor visa into a long-term investor visa.

PM Kakar was informed that the business visa category was revised with the introduction of SIFC Business Entry and its extension. The business visa will be issued in 24 hours for a six-month short-term entry visa and a five-year long-term visa.

The National and Database Registration Authority (Nadra) is managing the visa process and has also deployed its staff at the SIFC.

Later on, the prime minister inaugurated a memorial gallery, where the pictures of martyrs were put on display. He mounted on the wall a photograph of Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur who was martyred by terrorists.

He also visited the social media cell where he was given a briefing about its functioning.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti received PM Kakar on his arrival at the Ministry of Interior. A contingent of the Islamabad Police presented a salute and guard of honour to the caretaker prime minister.

The family members of the martyrs, including veteran politician Mian Iftikhar Hussain, whose son was martyred by terrorists, expressed gratitude to the caretaker government for recognising the sacrifices of the martyred heroes.