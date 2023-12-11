Bilawal demands probe into holding talks with terrorists

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for an investigation into those responsible for the decision to engage in talks with terrorists.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad alongside caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, Bilawal emphasised Pakistan's sacrifices in the war against terrorism, expressing concern over negotiations held without addressing the terrorist threats.

Bilawal attributed the spread of terrorism to the past decision of the PTI's founding chairman to allow terrorists to reside in tribal areas.

He highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistan due to this, urging a continued effort to confront the terrorist risks.

In response to a political question from a journalist, Bilawal declined to answer, stressing gratefulness to the chief justice for overseeing the judgment on Shaheed Bhutto's case.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, he asserted that international laws must prevail, emphasising the need for a resolution in accordance with UN resolutions. He also urged the international community to play its role in addressing the age-old Kashmir issue.