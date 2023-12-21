Elections 2024: Nomination papers filing continues for second day

The process will continue on December 22 (tomorrow)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The process of receiving and filing nomination papers for February 8, 2024 general elections continued for second day on Thursday.

The process will continue on December 22 (tomorrow).

It may be recalled that People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and PTI founder received nomination papers on Wednesday.

There were reports that at some places the PTI candidates were not allowed to file nomination papers.

