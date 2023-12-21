PTI moves SC over level playing field in elections

Pakistan Pakistan PTI moves SC over level playing field in elections

PTI moves SC over level playing field in elections

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Dec 2023 17:14:06 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday approached the Supreme Court over the non-provision of a level playing field in the upcoming elections slated to be held on Feb 8 next year.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan filed the petition in the apex court, involving the federal, election commission, and all four provincial governments as respondents, under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

Read also: Elections 2024: Nomination papers filing continues for second day

The petition highlights that the nomination papers from PTI candidates are being taken away.

The plea requested the Supreme Court to issue directives to ensure a level playing field and transparent elections, preventing harassment of PTI workers and leaders.

