Lahore is once again most polluted city with AQI level of 284

The AQI was recorded at 231 in Karachi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore once again became the most polluted city of the world with the air quality index (AQI) level of 284 on Saturday.

The AQI was recorded at 231 in Karachi and people are struggling with the breathing problems there.

The AQI level of Indian capital New Delhi was recorded at 187.

According to the WHO, air pollution kills 4.2 million people around the world every year.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150-200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.

Meanwhile, smog is affecting the health of people, especially the elderly and the children in Lahore. The health experts have advised to wear the face masks while going outside.