No letup in smog, Lahore still most polluted city in world

Pakistan Pakistan No letup in smog, Lahore still most polluted city in world

The AQI of Lahore was recorded at 408 in the morning. Indian capital New Delhi is at number two

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 12:28:23 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab is still engulfed in smog despite caretaker government’s best efforts. The provincial capital remained at the top of the list of most polluted cities of the world on Thursday.

The air quality index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 408 in the morning. Indian capital New Delhi is second most polluted city of the world.

Karachi is also among polluted cities with 174 AQI.

Meanwhile, smog has been affecting the health of people, especially the elderly and the children. They have been advised to wear masks when going out of home.

