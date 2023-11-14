Lahore is once again most polluted city as AQI reaches 444

PMD says no forecast of rain during next 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore once again became the most polluted city in the world as the provincial government failed to combat smog.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) of Lahore was recorded at 397 on Tuesday while the AQI was 444 in Amir Town.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), there is no forecast of rain during next 24 hours and the smog is likely to persist in the provincial capital.

The health experts have advised the people to avoid unnecessary travelling and use the face mask while going outside.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court on Monday issued a directive to the Punjab government for the closure of all schools and colleges on Saturdays in an effort to address the issue of smog in the province. The court also suggested a two-day remote work arrangement for employers.

The court also ordered to remove DG Environment Protection Department (EPD) for failing to curb smog.

According to the WHO, air pollution kills 4.2 million people around the world every year.

An AQI level of 400-500 impacts healthy people and is dangerous to those with existing diseases, while a level of 150 200 brings discomfort to people with asthma, lung and heart problems. Levels of 0-50 are considered good.