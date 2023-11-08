Lockdown in several cities to enable people to breathe easy amid smog

Lahore regains world’s most polluted city title

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Severe smog has once again made provincial capital of Punjab the most polluted city in the world.

The air quality index (AQI) in Lahore on Wednesday was recorded at 432. PM2.5 concentration in Lahore was currently 79.6 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.

The Punjab govt has imposed environment and health emergency in Lahore division and different other districts of Punjab. Section 144 will remain imposed in Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Norowal, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahab and Sialkot.

From November 9-12, all educational institutions, public and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants will remain closed. However, markets will remain closed on Saturday. Bakeries and medical stores will remain open during this period. Buses and vans will keep on running on roads.

Schools, offices, restaurants and businesses, aside from priority services like pharmacies, hospitals and courts, would all close to limit residents' movement outside, according to a directive from the provincial government.

In the provincial capital of Lahore, air quality was the worst in the world on Wednesday according to Swiss group IQAir, with the air quality index at a "hazardous" 432, followed by India's capital Delhi at 302 and Karachi at 204.

Growing industrialisation in South Asia in recent decades has fuelled growing pollutants emanating from factories, construction activity and vehicles in densely populated areas.

The problem becomes more severe in cooler autumn and winter months, as temperature inversion prevents a layer of warm air from rising and traps pollutants closer to the ground.

Heavy smog blanketed Lahore this week, reducing visibility and leading residents to complain of a threat to their health.

"The weather is such that everyone has a bad throat and bad eyes, and everyone's health is getting affected," said Mohammad Salahuddin, a private guard in Lahore.

Rising air pollution can cut life expectancy by more than five years per person in South Asia, one of the world's most polluted regions, according to a report published in August which flagged the growing burden of hazardous air on health.

In neighbouring India, authorities in Delhi have announced they would restrict use of vehicles next week to curb rising pollution as air quality in the capital remained dangerously unsafe despite mitigation efforts.

PUNJAB GOVT ANNOUNCES FOUR-DAY HOLIDAY TO CURB SMOG

Earlier on Tuesday, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had announced a four-day holiday in specific divisions in response to a severe smog crisis.

Addressing a press briefing, CM Naqvi stated that these holidays would be effective from Thursday (celebrated as Iqbal Day, a national holiday) through to Sunday. The intention behind this move is to mitigate the impact of the smog problem, he added.

The provincial chief executive conveyed that a national holiday is scheduled for November 9, and on November 10, schools and offices in Punjab will remain closed. The holiday will be observed in the Lahore Division — Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts. It will also be applicable in Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

Naqvi pointed out that schools are already shut on Saturdays and Sundays, but if any school remains open this Saturday, they will be required to close as well. In addition, the markets will be closed on Saturdays, and traders have the option to consider closing shop on Friday if they find it feasible.

Emphasising the importance of these measures, Naqvi appealed to the public, urging them to stay indoors for four days. He emphasized that this decision was made after thorough consideration.

Earlier, the chief minister highlighted that Lahore had earned the unfortunate distinction of being the "worst smog-affected city" globally. He expressed concerns about reports of children experiencing respiratory difficulties and eye infections.

While acknowledging that there are internal factors contributing to this problem, the chief minister attributed the deteriorating air quality in Punjab to neighbouring India.

It's worth noting that earlier in the preceding month, provincial authorities had considered the implementation of an additional weekly day off. However, as the smog situation began to improve, they decided against it and opted to maintain a vigilant watch on the evolving conditions.

