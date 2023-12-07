Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has stressed the need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing that hitting the innocent people is not justified.

During an interview with a private TV channel, she said a country involved in war crimes must be held accountable. She said it’s a matter of grave concern that pressure is not being mounted yet for the ceasefire.

Malala Yousafzai appealed to people across the globe to pressure their respective governments for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking on the Nelson Mandela's 10th anniversary in Johannesburg, she criticized the Taliban, stating being a girl is challenging in Afghanistan. She said everything was good in Afghanistan before the Taliban government.

“Women in Afghanistan had been working, performing their tasks while holding the ministries, playing cricket and football, joining their schools and progress was being made even,” she added.

However, she said that Taliban revoked women’s rights after assuming power barring women’s education in Afghanistan due to misconceptions.

