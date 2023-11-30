PTI chief moves court for bail in 190mn pound case

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 18:04:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The PTI chief on Thursday filed a petition for post-arrest bail in the 190 million pound case.

The PTI chairman through his lawyers Latif Khosa, Intizar Panjutha and Ali Ijaz filed the bail application in the accountability court in which NAB chairman and the NAB director general have been made parties.

In the petition, it is stated that the petitioner is a former prime minister and a well-known cricketer, his reputation is being damaged on political grounds.

Through the petition, it is requested that post-arrest bail be granted in the 190 million pound case.

The accountability court Islamabad has issued a notice to the NAB.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till Dec 4.