Woman moves SHC against NADRA for showing three mothers of her son

Parents of Umar Raza had separated

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The mother of Umar Raza, a 17-year old boy from Sindh, has filed an application in SHC against NADRA for erroneously naming three women as his mother. It is worth noticing that parents of this boy had separated.

Plaintiff's lawyer said that boy's mother name section is filled with three names. His grandmother and step-mother's names have been added in the mother name section which can create problems in future.

The court has issued notice to NADRA to seek answer in this regard.

