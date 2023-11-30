Justice Mazahar Naqvi challenges second show-cause notice in SC

He demands that SJC notice be declared null and void

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi has challenged in the Supreme Court the second show-cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The petition outlines Naqvi’s judicial journey from the Lahore High Court appointment in 2010 to the Supreme Court elevation in March 2020.

The judge claims in his plea that a malicious campaign has been launched against him. He contends that if there is any allegation against a judge, it should be referred to the president.

He demands that the Nov 24 show-cause notice should be declared null and void.

He says it is an alleged assault on judicial integrity. He argues in the petition that his tax return details are confidential and illegally obtained record is inadmissible evidence. He seeks annulment of the Supreme Judicial Council proceedings.