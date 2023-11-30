Sheikh Rashid says he ill-affords another ordeal

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that he did not want to utter anything which could force him to undergo another Chilla – a reference to recent trial he faced.

Talking to media outside Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench, after attending hearing of a case, the former interior minister said the court had given one week to Punjab government for submission of cases details against him. He said he did not participate in May 9 demonstrations.

Rashid said no one had seen him from April 12 to May 12. He further stated that he was not seen on any camera, in video, speech or picture however, cases were registered against him implicating him in May 9 events.

He said all these cases were registered against him across Pakistan. On December 9, the senior politician said, an anti-terrorism court will hear 21 cases against him.

"The real problem is, I have not so many people, who can secure bail for me. Also, the person who secures bail for me is also made to suffer," said Rashid.

He said the man who became a guarantor for me to get my vehicle from police custody, he was also carried away. He asked mediamen not to ask something which could force him to underwent another Chilla – a reference to the ordeal he faced in past.

