Customs grab 20 trucks of sugar worth Rs 70 crore in Balochistan

Sugar intended for transportation to border regions of neighboring country

02 September,2023 07:42 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Sugar smugglers were targeted by customs officials in a joint operation with the police in the Dana Sar area.

The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 8,206 parcels of sugar from 20 trucks, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 70 crore.

The customs spokesperson revealed that the unauthorised sugar was intended for transportation to the border regions of the neighboring country.