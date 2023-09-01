Weather to remain hot and humid in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. Dalbandin remained the hottest place in the country on Thursday with temperature surging up to 45°C.

