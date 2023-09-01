In-focus

Heartbroken by loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of nine valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a cowardly terrorist act that injured many.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he said, “Heartbroken by the loss of 9 valiant soldiers in Bannu Division, KPK, to a cowardly terrorist act that injured many. Such acts are utterly reprehensible. My thoughts are with the families of the martyred and injured. Pakistan stands resolute against such terror.”
 

