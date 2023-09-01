280th Urs celebrations of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai start today

Large numbers of devotees are reaching Bhitshah to attend the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

01 September,2023 04:40 am

BHITSHAH (Dunya News) - Three-day annual Urs cerebrations of great Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (RA) will start in Bhitshah in Sindh province today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day ceremonies of 280th Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai (RA). Large numbers of devotees are reaching Bhitshah to attend the Urs of great poet of Sindh.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the occasion. CCTV cameras have been installed while devotees will enter the shrine after passing walkthrough gates placed at all entry points.

