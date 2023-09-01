Four sisters hospitalised after eating unhygienic yogurt

Rescue teams with the help of local residents shifted the affected girls to hospital.

01 September,2023 03:33 am

SANGLA HILL (Dunya News) – Four sisters, aged between four and 12 years, were hospitalised after consuming unhygienic yogurt in Sangla Hill on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

The affected girls were identified as 4-year-old Maria, 7-year-old Khadija, 10-year-old Mafia and 12-year-old Nazish. Rescue sources informed that all the patients were in stable condition.

