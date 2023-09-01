Three monkeypox cases detected at Karachi airport
Pakistan
Pakistan has detected three more suspected cases of monkeypox (mpox) on Thursday.
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan has detected three more suspected cases of monkeypox (mpox) on Thursday in people who travelled to the country from abroad, Dunya News reported.
Health authorities quarantined three air travellers from Libya, suspected of having monkeypox, following their arrival at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. All three passengers were Pakistani citizens aged between 30 and 45 years.
The Sindh health department informed that a case of monkeypox was also reported in Karachi in May and the patient fully recovered after treatment.