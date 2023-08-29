Electricity bills issue: Caretakers consider big relief subject to IMF nod

Power division proposes cash instead of free units for officials

29 August,2023 08:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a recent meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the focus was on providing relief to electricity consumers.

It was decided that consumers using up to 400 units of electricity would be allowed to pay their bills in installments over the next six months.

However, approval from the IMF will be sought before announcing this relief measure.

During the meeting, the economic situation of the country, public protests over electricity bills, and the formula for power division were also discussed.

The Power Division furnished a briefing, revealing that employees in grades 17 to 21 currently enjoy 7 million units of free electricity per month. Similarly, employees from grades 1 to 16 use 33 crore units of free electricity per month, and a total of 1,73,200 government employees utilise free electricity worth Rs10 billion annually.

The Power Division further informed that by discontinuing the provision of free electricity to employees in grades 17 to 21, savings of 19 crore rupees per month can be achieved. They would be paid in cash instead of free units. This move aims to address the financial burden on the government and promote a more fair distribution of resources.