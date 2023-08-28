Protests rallies, shutter-down strikes held across country against exorbitant electricity bills

Pakistan Pakistan Protests rallies, shutter-down strikes held across country against exorbitant electricity bills

Protesters demanded withdrawal of taxes from electricity bills

28 August,2023 03:33 pm

(Dunya News) – Protests against inflated electricity bills across the country continued for the fourth day on Monday.

Interestingly, an emergency meeting held on Sunday at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad ended without a decision.

Lahore: In different areas of the provincial capital, the people came out on the streets against high electricity bills.

The angry protestors said they could not feed their families if they pay electricity bills. They threatened that they would stage sit-in inside Wapda House if taxes were not withdrawn.

Meanwhile, government employees and businessmen also registered their protest against the inflated electricity bills. They demanded that facility of free electricity to officers should be withdrawn.

The members of Wasa Phool Union also protested in the offices against the increase in electricity bills.

On the other hand, Hall Road traders vent their anger against huge increase in electricity bills. Anjuman Tajran President Babar Mahmood Butt said that if the increase in electricity bills was not withdrawn, they would be forced to take to the streets.

Rawalpindi: Hundreds of citizens surrounded the grid station in Bakra Mandi and burnt electricity bills. They chanted slogans against the government.

They said that the government was sucking their blood by adding and hiking taxes in the bills. They warned ISCO officials that they would not allow them to cut their connections.

Multan: People came out on the streets in large numbers against inflated electricity bills. They raised slogans against the government. They demanded that the government should remove additional taxes from the electricity bills immediately. They said the rulers were enjoying luxuries of life by collecting taxes from the poor.

Faisalabad: People protested against increase in electricity bills. They raised slogans against the government and Wapda and demanded withdrawal of taxes.

Meanwhile, police and Elite forces were deployed to protect Fesco offices and grid stations in many areas of the city.

Bahawalpur: Protests against WAPDA were held at Fawara Chowk, Lorry Adda, Multan Road and many other places in the city.

The protesters demanded that taxes in the bills should be withdrawn. They said they could not feed their families if pay electricity bills.

Sheikhupura: People continued to protest against the increase in electricity prices.

A protest rally was organised on Sargodha Road by the Anjuman Tajran. The protesters set up a camp outside the Wapda complex and locked the gate.

They shouted slogans against the government and Wapda and burnt electricity bills.

Khushab: Protests were organised in Khushab and Joharabad against the inflated electricity bills. The Anjuman Tajran staged a partial strike and demanded withdrawal of additional taxes and increasing existing taxes in electricity bills.

Traders also took out rallies against the cruel tax in electricity bills, citizens set fire to electricity bills in protest.

Mandra: Citizens came out on the streets in large numbers against heavy electricity bills. Hundreds of people, including women and children, gathered on GT Road. They shouted slogans against the government. They blocked Mandra-Chakwal Road causing traffic jam.

Balakot: The business community and common man rejected the increase in electricity bills. Members of the Anjuman Tajran pulled shutters of their shops down. A rally was also taken out against hike in taxes and inflated electricity bills.

Mansehra: A complete shutter down strike was held in Mansehra on the call of Anjuman Tajran. All business centers in the district were closed. Traders and citizens took out a rally and after marching through the city roads, reached Wapda office where they staged a sit-in.

Protests were also reported from Kamra Cantt, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan.