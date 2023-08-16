9/5 vandalism: Police declare 268 PTI workers as absconders

Pakistan Pakistan 9/5 vandalism: Police declare 268 PTI workers as absconders

22 PTI leaders also identified as having role in May 9 incidents

16 August,2023 10:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In the latest development regarding the case of arson and vandalism that took place on May 9, the police declared 268 individuals affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as absconders.

These individuals have been declared as potential perpetrators responsible for the happening.

It is noteworthy that despite repeated summons for investigation, these accused individuals have failed to appear before the authorities.

Furthermore, 22 PTI leaders have also been identified as having a role in the May 9 incidents and have been included in the list of offenders. These include prominent figures such as Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Zubair Khan Niazi, Azam Khan Swati, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Zaman Cheema, and Hassan Niazi. Moreover, Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Wasiq Qayyum, Ghulam Abbas, and Ali Hassan have also been named among them.

In addition to the above, the list of them also includes Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan, Andalib Abbas, Ahmad Khan Niazi, and Karamat Khokhar. These individuals are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the incident of arson and vandalism that occurred in Lahore.