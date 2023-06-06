Jahangir Tareen forms committee to rope in PTI defectors
Pakistan
Committee includes Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Ishaq Khakwani
LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday formed a three-member committee to rope PTI defectors as he was set to launch a new political party.
The committee, including Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, and Ishaq Khakwani, would invitate PTI defectors to joing Mr Tareen’s political group.
It decided to contact important figures from KP including former PTI KP president Parvez Khattak and others. Former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, and Firdaus Ashiq Awan had already held meetings with Mr Tareen.
Earlier, ex-PTI general secretary Asad Umar said he was not in contact with Mr Tareen but was in touch with Mr Chaudhry.
A group of former PTI leaders including Mr Chaudhry, earlier, paid PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi a visit in Adiala Jail to discuss political situation and recent crisis in the PTI ranks.
On Saturday, former MPA Niaz Gishkori joined Mr Tareen’s faction. Mr Gishkori announced the decision after meeting Mr Tareen at his Lahore office.
Following the massive defections by PTI leaders, Mr Tareen had arrived in Lahore on June 1 amid to cobble a new party, thus raising the political temperature in Punjab. After a series of crucial meetings with influential personalities in the federal capital, Islamabad, Mr Tareen made his way to Lahore via a special aircraft.