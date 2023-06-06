Jahangir Tareen forms committee to rope in PTI defectors

Pakistan Pakistan Jahangir Tareen forms committee to rope in PTI defectors

Committee includes Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Ishaq Khakwani

06 June,2023 06:29 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday formed a three-member committee to rope PTI defectors as he was set to launch a new political party.

The committee, including Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, and Ishaq Khakwani, would invitate PTI defectors to joing Mr Tareen’s political group.

It decided to contact important figures from KP including former PTI KP president Parvez Khattak and others. Former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry, and Firdaus Ashiq Awan had already held meetings with Mr Tareen.

Earlier, ex-PTI general secretary Asad Umar said he was not in contact with Mr Tareen but was in touch with Mr Chaudhry.

A group of former PTI leaders including Mr Chaudhry, earlier, paid PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi a visit in Adiala Jail to discuss political situation and recent crisis in the PTI ranks.

On Saturday, former MPA Niaz Gishkori joined Mr Tareen’s faction . Mr Gishkori announced the decision after meeting Mr Tareen at his Lahore office.