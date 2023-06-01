Tareen arrives in Lahore amid speculations of forming new political party

Pakistan Pakistan Tareen arrives in Lahore amid speculations of forming new political party

Mr Tareen is expected to hold further talks with significant political figures in Lahore

01 June,2023 06:21 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned political figure Jahangir Tareen arrived in Lahore on Thursday, amid speculation of forming a new national political party.

After a series of crucial meetings with influential personalities in the federal capital, Islamabad, Jahangir Tareen made his way to Lahore via a special aircraft.

Reliable sources have revealed that Mr Tareen engaged in discussions with approximately 30 prominent political figures during his three-day stay in Islamabad. These meetings are believed to have revolved around the prospects of establishing a new political entity.

Mr Tareen is expected to hold further talks with significant political figures in Lahore.

Jahangir Tareen, a prominent businessman and politician, previously held key positions in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



