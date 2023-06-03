Ex-MPA Niaz Gishkori joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Pakistan Pakistan Ex-MPA Niaz Gishkori joins Jahangir Tareen's group

Political turmoil continues for embattled PTI

03 June,2023 06:03 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former MPA Niaz Gishkori on Saturday joined PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen’s faction.

Mr Gishkori called on Mr Tareen at his Lahore office.

MNA Syed Mubeen Alam, former advisor Abdul Hayee Dasti, Ishaq Khakwani, Nauman Langrial, Aon Chaudhry, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Faisal Jabboana, Amin Chaudhry, Qasim Kangah, Aslam Bharwana, Ajmal Cheema, and Ghulam Rasool Sangha were also present at the occasion.

Earlier, former AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas held a meeting with Mr Tareen and vowed to move together.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the future political scenario. Faisal Jabboana and Ajmal Cheema of Tareen Group also joined the meeting.

Later, Mr Ilyas while talking to media, said that a good news was on the way for PTI members looking for a position of leadership in other parties. “You will hear good news in days to come. Our understanding with Jahangir Tareen is that we will move forward together,” he said.

He said several meetings had been held in the last few days. Mr Ilyas said he also had meetings with Chaudhry Shujaat and Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq.

Responding to a question, Mr Ilyas said work was underway regarding the formation of a new party. “There will be no separate group and all people will be together in one place.” On this occasion, Numan Langriyal said that the events of May 9 should be condemned vehemently.

“A lot of people have contacted us. We will welcome those who leave PTI and its ideology,” he added.

It should be noted that Jahangir Tareen had met other political leaders including Firdous Ashiq Awan in the past few days.

