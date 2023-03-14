Imran forms committee for party affairs amid potential arrest

14 March,2023 09:58 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In connection with his potential arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan formed a committee on Tuesday to handle the party affairs in his absence.

The six-member emergency committee will handle the party matters in connection with the potential arrest of Mr Khan.

The deposed premier had given the approval to form the committee. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Azam, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, and Ali Amin Gandapur were included in the emergency committee.

Earlier today, Mr Khan in a short address to people said the police had arrived at his residence to arrest him. “They think that my arrest will snooze the public but you have to prove them wrong”, he added. He was fighting for the people, he said, as he had always done. He maintained that whether they arrested him or killed him, people had to continue the struggle.



Earlier, PTI leader Shibli Faraz said the PTI knew who would lead the party if PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested .

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said it was a breach of the law when the capital police reached Lahore [to arrest Mr Khan] , adding that the party would continue fighting the court battle. “Police tortured PTI activists and lobbed teargas shells”, he added. The barbarism which started on May 25, he said, was not settling.

He said thieves were imposed on us, adding that they were following the agenda of arresting Mr Khan and avoiding elections only. “Popular leaders are killed and Mr Khan is Pakistan’s most beloved leader”, he added. Thieves got Mr Khan attacked at Wazirabad, he continued. When a large party was not given its due right in 1971, he said, the country suffered a major blow.

He went on to say that we had to get rid of such rulers, adding that we had to make sure elections were held within 30 days. “We are initiating an inquiry to proceed KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali under Article 6 of the constitution”, he added. KP governor’s appointment, he said, downgraded the office.

Reiterating Mr Khan’s call for the public to come out, he said the country’s most popular party was being targeted, adding that the country could not function that way. “People have to get out to struggle for themselves”, he added. Mr Khan was fighting for you, he said, and if you did not participate in it, the country would have no future.

